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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainInvestment

Spanish operator Riu acquires €300m Barcelona hotel

2 Nov 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts and Blasson exit five-star property

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