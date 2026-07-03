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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

Spanish player to buy Patrizia’s €130m Barcelona student schemes

3 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch

Portfolio comprises centrally located Marina and Poble Sec assets

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