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ResidentialContinental EuropeUK & IrelandPolicy & Regulation

Spanish protests another reminder of regulatory risk in European residential

14 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Iberian country is latest EU state to give investors cold feet after announcing snap election

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