NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropeSpainRetail

Spanish retail investment jumps 45% in first nine months

21 Oct 2026 | 14:26 | London | by Elena Vardon

Retail outpaced logistics and offices, according to JLL

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Car

AEW buys Granada retail park from Ares

21 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Q+A: Christie Wright on Patrizia’s €600m food-anchored retail pipeline

20 Oct 2026
Read

Big cities pull ahead as regional retail rebounds

15 Oct 2026
Read
City, People, Person

Three REIT equity raises in three months: how retail’s return took many by surprise

8 Oct 2026
Read