Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Specialist agency launches auction service

19 Nov 2025 | 14:55 | London | by May Agaran

Vandermolen Real Estate teams up with BidX1 for online auction offering

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Thurrock Council to auction retail assets

4 Nov 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Savills reports 183% growth in first half auction sales

24 Jul 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

IWD25: "Gender balance at board and senior levels is still a big challenge"

6 Mar 2025
Read
Crowd, Person, Audience

Network of advisory firms launches auctions business

21 Nov 2024
Read