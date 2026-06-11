NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLeasingSouth EastUK & Ireland

Speculative Brighton office development reaches 50% prelet

11 Jun 2026 | 07:28 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Pair of leasing agreements secured for Sovereign House

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Road

50 is the new 40 - where do regional office rents go next?

31 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

GPE fully prelets Duke Street office

22 Jun 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Henderson Park and Hamburg Team fully prelet Berlin office space

23 Apr 2026
Read

Aviva confirms 31,000 sq ft prelet at Mayfair office

17 Feb 2026
Read