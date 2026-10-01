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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsLeasingUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Speculative logistics schemes grow to 11.6m sq ft

1 Oct 2026 | 15:36 | London | by May Agaran

Strong occupier demand sustained the UK logistics market in the third quarter

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