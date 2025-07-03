Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentPolandResidentialStudent Accommodation

Speedwell secures €24m financing from BNP Paribas

3 Jul 2025 | 14:22 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Developer plans to deliver a 600-bed student scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Speedwell names new country manager for Poland

16 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Student housing fund secures €35m loan for Warsaw co-living project 

24 Mar 2025
Read

BPI and Speedwell set up JV for Gdańsk resi project

12 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Speedwell enters Poland with plans for €1.5bn portfolio

4 Jul 2024
Read