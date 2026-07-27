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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

Spelthorne Council to take huge loss on London office bought for £170m

27 Jul 2026 | 14:20 | London | by James Buckley

Council seeks 70% less than it paid for the asset in 2018

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