NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Spelthorne finds buyer for £84m trophy asset

2 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Cash-strapped council in midst of property sell-off

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Spelthorne Council to take huge loss on London office bought for £170m

27 Jul 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

The great council sell-off gathers pace

9 Jun 2026
Read
Water, Human, Person

Disastrous council property binge must face proper scrutiny

12 Feb 2026
Read
Water, Human, Person

Council preps for sell-off as property portfolio value slumps by £456m

10 Feb 2026
Read