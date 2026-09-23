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RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentOfficePlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Sphere Group plots £350m Birmingham regeneration scheme

23 Sep 2026 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

500-plus homes and around 225,000 sq ft offices planned at the former Rackhams department store site

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