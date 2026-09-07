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HealthcareAlternativesCorporateFinancingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Spire Healthcare accepts £1.03bn private equity takeover

7 Sep 2026 | 08:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Specialist investor Song Capital is to back the deal with £500m in debt financing

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