Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentResidential

SPM acquires €95m Czech office complex

3 Dec 2025 | 12:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Campus Science Park sold by Corebridge

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CA Immo to start talks over Czech portfolio sale

27 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Investika and BUD buy part of Wrocław office scheme for €62m

14 Nov 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Skanska invests €74m in final phase of Poznań office scheme 

4 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Czech buyer in talks for €120m Warsaw office

9 Oct 2025
Read