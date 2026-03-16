NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Sprawling £1.5bn East India Dock development to change hands

16 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Japanese buyer in for 1.1m sq ft mixed-use campus

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Car, Transportation

A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?

20 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Five questions for Trammell Crow Company’s new UK logistics head

23 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

The new buyers targeting UK real estate

2 Jul 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Affinius Capital's Hildebrandt on building a credit business and what the new cycle means for Mountpark

20 May 2026
Read