Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

AlternativesSouth EastUK & Ireland

St James’s Place plants £54m sale

2 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

CBRE handling disposal of garden centre portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

St James’s Place lines up £400m portfolio sale to private equity firm

15 Sep 2025
Read
Person, Walking, Adult

Schroders fund manager to depart

3 Sep 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Chair

BP’s St James’s HQ refinanced with £241m loan

1 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Numa teams up with Hub for Edinburgh expansion

9 Sep 2025
Read