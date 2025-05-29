Green Street News - Homepage
Standard Chartered agrees €238m green loan for Dublin College Square scheme

29 May 2025 | 11:24 | London | by May Agaran

Deal marks debut transaction of M&G Real Estate and Marlet Property with lender

