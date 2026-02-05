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FinancingContinental EuropeInvestmentLogisticsUK & Ireland

Standard Chartered backs £500m UK CMBS financing

5 Feb 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Sirius represents the first European CMBS to close in 2026

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