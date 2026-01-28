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RegenerationAlternativesHealthcareInvestmentLife SciencesLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Stanhope chosen for St Mary's Hospital Paddington redevelopment

28 Jan 2026 | 15:20 | London | by May Agaran

Project will create new hospital and regenerate nine acre site as part of Paddington life sciences cluster

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