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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestmentPeople

Stanhope hires Savills investment specialist

3 Nov 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Appointment follows Stanhope’s mandate from NBIM to acquire prime London and Paris offices

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