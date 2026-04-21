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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandInvestment

Star Capital Finance buys Polish mall from CBRE IM

21 Apr 2026 | 14:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Shopping centre in Słupsk spans 44,000 sq m

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