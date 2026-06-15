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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Star Capital Finance enters Romania with €40m retail acquisition

15 Jun 2026 | 06:57 | London | by Angelo Castillo

RC Europe sells two retail parks with nearly 24,000 sq m of lettable area

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