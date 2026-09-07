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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & Ireland

Starboard and LaSalle JV snaps up seven UK hotels from Ares and EQ

7 Sep 2026 | 13:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Deal expands hospitality group’s footprint to 28 sites

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