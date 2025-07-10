Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailInvestmentUK & Ireland

Stark divide in UK's high street health revealed

10 Jul 2025 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Think-tank Centre for Cities reports up to £5bn is needed to revive struggling town and city centres

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Lloyd’s Register finds buyer for £90m City headquarters

9 Jul 2025
Read

Greystoke gets go-ahead for 775,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire data centre

9 Jul 2025
Read

Defence giant targets largest North West shed lease of the year

9 Jul 2025
Read
Suburb, Neighborhood, Car

Pretium pulls out of £1bn Sigma talks

9 Jul 2025
Read