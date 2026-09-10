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ResidentialCanadaCorporateFundraisingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Starlight makes final close of £680m UK residential fund

10 Sep 2026 | 15:09 | London | by May Agaran

Fund will support the acquisition and delivery of more than 6,000 homes

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