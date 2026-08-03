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InvestmentResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Administrators put £65m Kent build-to-rent scheme up for sale

3 Aug 2026 | 16:37 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Project under construction will total 254 homes

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