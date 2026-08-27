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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeIrelandUK & Ireland

Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process

27 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Eastdil Secured Savills and Deutsche Bank mandated as advisers

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