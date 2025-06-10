Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentContinental EuropeCorporateGlobalUK & Ireland

Starwood begins lifting redemption cap on $23bn real estate fund

10 Jun 2025 | 14:48 | London | by May Agaran

Quarterly redemptions will increase to 1.5% of NAV in July

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Female, Person

What pension fund reform means for real estate

29 May 2025
Read

Real estate has a core money conundrum – 2025 could provide an answer

16 Jan 2025
Read
Person, Human, Construction

Santander AM begins fundraising for maiden real estate equity strategy

20 Nov 2024
Read
Photography, City, Metropolis

Blackstone's quarterly real estate realisations hit two-year high

17 Oct 2024
Read