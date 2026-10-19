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CorporateUK & IrelandStudent AccommodationREIT

Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT

19 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Private equity firm’s recent bets in listed market have borne fruit

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