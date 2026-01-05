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FinancingUK & IrelandResidentialSenior livingInvestment

Starwood Capital lends £235m to Porthaven Care Homes

5 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Funding will refinance existing debt and enable refurbishment programme across Porthaven's portfolio

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