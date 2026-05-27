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ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Starwood in talks to buy €200m Spanish resi portfolio

27 May 2026 | 15:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Madrid assets operated by Nuveen and Kronos’ Stay build-to-rent platform

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