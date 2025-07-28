Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateSpain

Starwood-owned Echelon forms data centre joint venture with Iberdrola 

28 Jul 2025 | 16:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

First project will be in Madrid 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Greykite hires vice presidents to bolster pan-European expansion

28 Jul 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

SWI Group buys Cambridgeshire data centre site

30 Jun 2025
Read

Hochtief forms new UK data centre arm

25 Jun 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Big-name joint venture edging ahead in race for €1.3bn+ Dalata

18 Jun 2025
Read