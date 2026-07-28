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OfficeContinental EuropeSpainInvestment

Starwood sells €104m Madrid business park

28 Jul 2026 | 07:24 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Office property spans 42,403 sq m of gross lettable area

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