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OpinionHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Staycation nation: why these are halcyon days for the rural hotel market

14 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Paul Wells

Rising international travel costs and a shift in perception are driving the UK hotel boom

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