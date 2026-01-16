NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureAustriaContinental EuropeResidentialDevelopmentLeasing

Staycity secures site for second Vienna aparthotel

16 Jan 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Operator partners with JP Immobilien 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Penta and Staycity strike £230m London Wilde aparthotel JV

3 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Bob W signs aparthotel lease in Malta debut

29 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Formal Wear

HanseMerkur Grundvermögen on inorganic growth opportunities

19 Oct 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Union Investment signs Staycity to Amsterdam mixed-use complex

15 Oct 2026
Read