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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Staycity to open first Wilde aparthotel at Dublin’s North Docklands

11 Mar 2026 | 10:43 | London | by May Agaran

Decision on planning application anticipated in second quarter

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