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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Staycity’s 250-room Stratford hotel secures approval

16 Feb 2026 | 15:43 | London | by May Agaran

Hotel operator acquired brownfield site off Great Eastern Road in 2023

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