Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Stoford to lead 4m sq ft Milton Keynes logistics project

17 Nov 2025 | 15:18 | London | by May Agaran

Berkeley Group's MK East slated to complete in 2027

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Green light for 455,000 sq ft Hampshire logistics project

31 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

"Poland's Amazon" takes 27,000 sq m at new logistics project

30 Oct 2025
Read

Scannell kickstarts 61,000 sq m Spanish logistics project

30 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Enterprise Ireland fires up 120,000 sq ft office hunt

29 Oct 2025
Read