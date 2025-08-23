Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceAlternativesCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPolandSelf-storage

Stokado obtains financing from Bank Pekao

23 Aug 2025 | 07:39 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Redefine- and Griffin Capital-backed self-storage firm plans to allocate towards Polish projects

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Terminal, Airport, Flag

Tristan provides €110m refinancing for US-owned self-storage platform

21 Jul 2025
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Europi forms JV with Belgian self-storage firm

14 Jul 2025
Read

Largest CEE self-storage company pulled from market

16 Apr 2025
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Griffin Capital’s Hertig and Șenman – “We have room to grow in Germany”

12 Mar 2025
Read