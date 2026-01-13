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Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandCorporate

Stonegate appoints advisers for £1bn pub portfolio sale

13 Jan 2026 | 06:49 | London | by May Agaran

Britain's biggest pub company looks to "simplify" its structure

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