Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandCorporateDistress
20 Nov 2026 | 12:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Proceeds will chip away at the TDR-backed group's £3bn debt pile
Homes England launches search for 2,200-home Digbeth partner
Stonegate sells 300-pub portfolio to Heineken for £300m
Sousou Connect makes Dubai hire
GravityCo plans pivot to property ownership with £100m portfolio target
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
Why you can’t generate alpha without AI
Green light for Cambridge Science Park’s phased expansion
Softcat signs 75,000 sq ft prelet for new Maidenhead HQ
Vengrove launches fund for private investors
Q+A: Patrizia on why UK residential is one of the world’s most attractive investment markets
GIC managing director departs
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
The real estate sectors most – and least – at risk from AI
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Bidders vie for £175m Scottish mall
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Universal Music launches search for 180,000 sq ft London HQ
Rothesay completes £422m City office purchase
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?