NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureAPACContinental EuropeCorporateMiddle EastPeopleSpainUnited States

Stoneshield joins Meliá Hotels' board with 9.5% stake

8 May 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Co-founder Juan Pepa becomes new board member

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Stoneshield closes fourth opportunity fund at €1.5bn

29 May 2026
Read
Boat, Vehicle, Transportation

Neinor and Stoneshield launch €150m Marbella resi joint venture

31 Mar 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Stoneshield launches €1bn fund

14 Jan 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Neinor completes acquisition of 79% stake in Aedas

17 Dec 2025
Read