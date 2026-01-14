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FundraisingContinental EuropeItalyPortugalSpainData centresIndustrialLogisticsResidentialStudent AccommodationDistressNon-performing loans

Stoneshield launches €1bn fund

14 Jan 2026 | 06:27 | London | by Robin Marriott

Fourth flagship vehicle is targeting complex situations and distressed opportunities

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