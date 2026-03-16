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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Stoneweg acquires €35m Dutch logistics scheme

16 Mar 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

ASLI sells 30,000 sq m property

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