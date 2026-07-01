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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Stoneweg and Bain sell Ibiza hotel

1 Jul 2026 | 14:53 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Asset was put up for €65m sale in March

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