Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCo-livingContinental EuropeSpain

Stoneweg and BGO launch €500m JV to create Spanish living platform

24 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, Julie Cruz

Demand for residential solutions is rising amid a shortage of new developments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

Amro-Invesco partnership bolts on €150m+ Spanish student housing projects

11 Nov 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Architecture

Brookfield takes first step to create its next UK student platform  

6 Nov 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Amro and Aviva launch €500m+ German student platform

22 Oct 2025
Read
Plant, Potted Plant, Vine

AustralianSuper launches new UK living platform

20 Oct 2025
Read