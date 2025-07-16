Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentHotels & LeisureSpain

Stoneweg and M&G launch second Madrid flex scheme

16 Jul 2025 | 11:21 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Demand for flexible rental accommodation high in Spanish capital  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Opportunistic player clinches €260m financing to launch Spain's largest living development

7 Jul 2025
Read

Q+A: Stoneweg on integrating Cromwell, entering new markets and navigating volatility in the US

2 Jul 2025
Read

Q+A: M&G – Reaching €1bn residential fund is "not the end, it's a beginning"

8 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Neinor and Santander to build €60m+ Madrid flex living scheme

10 Feb 2025
Read