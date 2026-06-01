NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateIndustrialLogisticsNetherlandsOffice

Stoneweg appoints Dutch transactions director

1 Jun 2026 | 11:19 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Geert van den Boomen will support firm’s growth plans across multiple sectors

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Nordika hires Brunswick exec as investment director

4 Sep 2026
Read

Copper Key appoints executive director

2 Sep 2026
Read
Executive, Person, Adult

Q+A: Swiss Life AM on the German light-industrial proposition

2 Sep 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Newmark appoints Poland capital markets head

1 Sep 2026
Read