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LogisticsContinental EuropeDenmarkESGInvestmentNordics

Stoneweg buys pair of Copenhagen logistics assets

20 Jan 2026 | 14:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Warehouses acquired for €200m PenSam mandate

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