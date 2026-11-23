LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyInvestment
23 Nov 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Facility is let to Stora Enso
Ardstone raises €169m for Irish resi development venture
Melburg secures consent for Bristol student scheme
Q+A: Savills IM’s head of European transactions on €600m food retail fund
Native Land secures £226m injection for super-prime Belgravia development
Iput prelets 186,000 sq ft Dublin logistics hub
Pradera and Cross Ocean refinance Dublin mall with €77m loan
Green light for V7’s 120,000 sq ft Bristol office revamp
Homes England launches search for 2,200-home Digbeth partner
Stonegate sells 300-pub portfolio to Heineken for £300m
Sousou Connect makes Dubai hire
GIC managing director departs
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
The real estate sectors most – and least – at risk from AI
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Universal Music launches search for 180,000 sq ft London HQ
Rothesay completes £422m City office purchase
Unilever eyes Fleet Street move