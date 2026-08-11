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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFinancingSpain

Stoneweg refinances €300m+ Marbella and Ibiza hotels platform

11 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

New debt added after assets were repositioned in recent years

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